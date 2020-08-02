Joey Votto placed on injured list before doubleheader

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds placed Joey Votto on the injured list before Sunday’s doubleheader in Detroit.
The team did not disclose a reason for the move, but specifically announced that Votto is on the injured list and not the 10-day injured list. The team made a similar move when Mike Moustakas self-reported symptoms of an illness. Moustakas did not test positive for COVID-19.
There is no minimum or maximum number of days that Votto must remain on the injured list.
Votto is batting .259 with two home runs in seven games this season.
The club activated starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani from the injured list in Votto’s place.
