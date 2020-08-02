Vendors at Findlay Market celebrate National Farmers Market Week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Vendors at Findlay Market are celebrating National Farmers Market Week by selling and distributing fresh produce and other local food, flowers, and other plants.
Toncia Chavez of ETC Produce and Provisions says more people want to know where their food is coming from.
"When you're buying from us, you're buying from farmers, individuals. You're not giving Amazon or Jeff Bezos his sixth house somewhere," Chavez said.
Another local vendor bringing in their fresh items is Kim Callahan of Lobenstein Farm from St. Leon, Indiana.
"We're very dedicated to what we do, but I don't think you would be able to live without a farmer," Callahan said.
Callahan, who has been farming all her life, says they are doing well despite the pandemic. She says there are no days off to deliver their fresh produce.
"It takes all we got to do what we do, and it's great to be able to celebrate," Callahan said.
Findlay Market officials say customers can also sample the fresh produce or locally made products next to The Shed and at Madison's.
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 80 Acres Farm @ Madison’s
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Scott Farm
- 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Ridgecrest Farm
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Neltner Farm
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Braun Family Farm
From Monday through Friday:
- Findlay Market will be posting recipes and farmer spotlights on their social media pages all week long so that customers can get to know the faces behind the food and try their hands at a new recipe that incorporates locally sourced and affordable produce from our farmers market.
- Play the National Farmers Market Week Trivia on their Instagram page Friday for a chance to win a green Findlay Market apron.
- Customers can check out some facts about farmers. Findlay Market will have banners hanging up all over for customers to learn more about the multifaceted impact local producers have on communities.
Saturday will be Buckeye Fresh! Day from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Findlay Market officials say Buckeye Fresh! will also be set up next to The Shed. Buckeye Health Plan members attending Findlay Market on Buckeye Fresh! Day will get a $10 voucher to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. Children will get a free Buckeye Buck to buy a healthy snack.
"Access to healthy, affordable food is a growing concern across the state, impacting many low-income communities where our members live," said President and CEO of Buckeye Health Plan, Steve Province. "Buckeye is honored to partner with Findlay Market to introduce our members to affordable healthy food options in their backyard and provide them with the financial resources to purchase fresh produce."
