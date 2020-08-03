Around 270K unemployment claims put on temporary fraud alert, ODJFS says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A temporary fraud alert hold was put on around 270,000 total claims submitted through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
These claims were put on hold because the ODJFS said patterns of suspicious behavior were discovered.
Multiple fraud indicators were found in more than 95% of the claims, the ODJFS says.
Here are the fraud indicators mentioned by the ODJFS:
- Deceased individuals
- Fraudulent IP addresses
- Bank routing numbers
- Invalid email addresses
New claims with suspicious indicators are required by the ODJFS to undergo a second round of identity verification.
The ODJFS says the second round of verification is more thorough than first.
“Unfortunately, there are criminals hoping to take advantage of the COVID-19 emergency at the expense of honest Ohioans who have earned their benefits,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “We regret that legitimate claimants have been caught up in this fraud scheme, but we are charged with maintaining program integrity so that we can preserve benefits for those who need them.”
Those with legitimate claims will have to prove their identity once they get instructions on how to verify the validity of their claims, according to the ODJFS.
1,500 claims have been released as the investigation into possible fraudulent claims submitted through the PUA program continues, the ODJFS said.
