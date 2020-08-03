Cincinnati Public Schools continue to distribute electronic devices to students

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools says it will continue Monday to distribute about 30,000 electronic devices for students to use at home during their blended learning model.
The distribution began in July and lasts until school begins at the end of the month.
Students in grades 2-3 will receive iPads, while students in grades 4 -12 will receive a laptop.
CPS officials say the distribution dates in August have changed for some schools, so check their website for your child’s school distribution dates.
“All CPS students in grades 2-12 must pick up a device. We want our students in these grades to have a CPS-issued device,” Jeff Chrystal, director of device management said in a news release.
“Each district-issued laptop includes Microsoft Office to facilitate students being able to complete assignments at school and at home,” Chrystal said. “Each device also includes security software to help protect both students and the devices.”
More details are on the school district’s website.
School officials said equipping all students with a device is essential as students head back to school under a blended learning model, a portion of the week will be in-person learning, with the remaining days designated for remote learning.
At each school, employees and students are expected to wear a mask and maintain social distancing of six-feet.
The distribution happens from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The Cincinnati Public School Board meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss their reopening plans.
