COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials enter next phase at Cincinnati Children’s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Volunteers are needed as COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials move into the third phase at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
The hospital said the initial two phases of the trials show “promising” data for the safety of the vaccines and their ability to trigger an immune response within the body.
Phase three will focus on the vaccines’ effectiveness to create durable immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, the hospital reports.
Any Tri-State resident between the ages of 18 and 85 can volunteer to participate.
Cincinnati Children’s says they are looking for up to 1,000 participants for this phase of trials.
“For the vaccine studies to be as effective and impactful as possible, our study population at Cincinnati Children’s should accurately reflect the diverse population of the Tri-state region,” said Robert Frenck, MD, director of the Gamble Program at Cincinnati Children’s and the physician overseeing the studies. “We want these vaccines to be tested on and available to everyone who needs them, and that includes those communities at higher risk because of disparities in health care.”
Cincinnati Children’s says eligible volunteers will be paid for their participation.
People are not given the virus, the hospital says. They are given a vaccine that includes a “small part” of the virus that does not cause COVID-19.
Cincinnati Children’s was one of four sites in the U.S. participating in the clinical trial for the BNT162 vaccine in June.
