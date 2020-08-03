WATCH LIVE: CPS Board meets to recommend final reopening plan, changes possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Public School District Board of Education will meet by video conference Monday at 6:30 p.m. to provide a final recommendation on how to reopen CPS schools.
A teacher protest is planned outside the event, though Cincinnati Federation of Teachers President Julie Sellers said in a statement Monday afternoon the protest is not a CFT sponsored event:
“We do not encourage our members to gather in a large group and engage in activities that could be dangerous to the health of participants and undermine our message to the Board, or our partnerships with parents,” Sellers said. “We are working together with CPS to find the safest options as we start a new school year. We have encouraged all our members to stay home and tune into the Board meeting remotely tonight.”
The district’s reopening plan was announced at the end of June.Board President Carolyn Jones tells FOX19 NOW changes to that plan will be recommended Monday.
As of Monday, the plan features students learning in-person at CPS facilities a total of five days over two weeks. The students will rotate schedules such that one week they will be in school three days and alternating weeks for two days, with remote learning taking place otherwise.
Fully remote learning will also be offered to students as an alternative.
Upon releasing the plan, CPS said the so-called blended learning format will allow for more social distancing inside school buildings but acknowledged the format’s downsides, including the cost to parents of having to stay home or find childcare while their children learn remotely.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said publicly in early July he believes CPS students should return to classes for full five-day schedules.
Conversely, several weeks later the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers began urging the district to rethink bringing students back to school at all.
“We feel like the only way that it is safe for our students, teachers, and make sure our community is not impacted by opening up too soon, we should start virtually,” Union President Julie Sellers said.
The state of the virus in the city provides important context to each of these statements.
When the district announced its plan at the end of June, followed closely by the mayor’s comments, it appeared as if Cincinnati had averted a COVID-19 surge. As July progressed, however, cases in the city climbed, and that was the setting in which the teachers’ union began making its appeal.
Cincinnati has still not seen a surge the likes of which New York — or even Cleveland — faced in the beginning of the pandemic, and what surge the city did see in July appears to have subsided based on last weeks’ case plateau and hospitalization rates.
Still, the situation appears tenuous, and teachers from districts around the city have voiced apprehension about returning to in-person classroom settings.
In her Monday statement, Sellers cited Ohio’s Public Advisory System, in which Hamilton County remains at Level 3 ‘red’ status. What that ‘red’ status means (and how Hamilton County is actually faring) can be found here.
Sellers wrote: “CFT has repeatedly told the Board and Superintendent that under these conditions, it is unsafe for students, school staff and their families to reopen schools to students, even with the blended learning model currently planned. We remain optimistic that our Board will make the right decision to protect CFT/CFOP members, students, our families and community.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.