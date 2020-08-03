Free NKY testing location announced to replace Kroger sites

KENTON COUNY, Ky. (FOX19) - A free drive-thru testing site is coming to Northern Kentucky.
The site will be located at the former Toyota headquarters building in the Atlantic Corporate Center.
The address is 25 Atlantic Ave., Erlanger, Ky. 41018.
Starting Thursday Aug. 6, the site will be open Mon.-Fri. from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
No physician order is required. An appointment is required. Registration details are forthcoming.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday, saying this location will eventually replace the Kroger drive-thru sites in Northern Kentucky.
“We believe we are going to do about the same number every week that we did in the Kroger,” he said.
The testing site comes after Northern Kentucky saw a significant increase in reported COVID-19 cases in July, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department, though the department concedes much of the increase took place among persons in their twenties.
“No matter who we are, Northern Kentuckians have a choice to make every day during this pandemic,” District Director of Health Lynne Saddler, MD, said.
“We can wear face coverings around others, socially distance from others, and wash our hands, or we can continue to see the spread of COVID-19 in our communities as is occurring right now.
“We’re seeing people traveling to places with high rates of COVID-19, people who have attended birthday parties, graduation parties, backyard barbecues, bars and other crowded places and gatherings only to find out they were infected or someone else there was infected. Let’s make the right choices and stop this surge from continuing.”
