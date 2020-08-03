Joey Votto tests negative for COVID-19, per reports

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Reds’ Joey Votto tested negative for COVID-19, according to MLB Network.
This report comes a day after sources told our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer Votto self-reported symptoms to the team’s medical staff on Sunday morning.
Votto is back in Cincinnati ahead of Monday’s game, the MLB Network reports.
The Reds hope the All-Star first baseman will be back in the lineup soon, possibly as soon as Monday when the team hosts the Cleveland Indians, according to the report.
Votto is batting .259 with two home runs in seven games this season.
