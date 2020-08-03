Man hospitalized in Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for a suspect in a shooting on the city’s west side early Monday.
Officers responded to a report of a man shot five times at the Marathon gas station on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill shortly after 3 a.m.
The victim was found nearby in the 800 block of Hermosa Avenue in West Price Hill.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
FOX19 NOW will update this story when police release more information.
