Man pleads guilty to Miami University sexual assault

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - A former Miami University employee pleaded guilty to charges of gross sexual imposition, abduction and felonious assault in connection with the sexual assault of a student in Oct. 2018, court documents say
The trial for Brandon Levi Gilbert was set to begin on Monday, Aug. 3 but he entered a plea instead.
Oxford Police arrested Gilbert after a 21-year-old woman ran toward a stopped patrol car and told an officer that she had just been sexually assaulted by a man she just met but didn’t know.
Officers were able to track Gilbert down and, police say, the woman positively identified him as her attacker.
At the time, he was an employee with Miami University.
Gilbert will be sentenced on Oct. 7.
