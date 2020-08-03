Matthew 25: Ministries giving out free back-to-school PPE this week

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Matthew 25: Ministries is providing free back-to-school PPE supplies to students and teachers this week.
The giveaway starts Monday, Aug. 3 and runs through Friday, Aug. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at the charity’s headquarters in Blue Ash at 11060 Kenwood Road.
“The start of the school year is rapidly approaching, and both students and teachers will be taking additional precautions to maintain health and safety during this unprecedented time,” Matthew 25: Minisries said in a news release.
Student packs will include masks, sanitizer, coloring book and crayons.
Teacher packs will include a face shield, masks, sanitizer and pens. Teachers are required to show their ID/credentials to receive kits.
Kits will only be distributed to students and/or teachers who are present in the vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.