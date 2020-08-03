Motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Alcohol and/or drug impairment is suspected to be a factor in a crash that killed a 25-year-old motorcyclist in Clermont County early Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Matthew Binegar of Blanchester was driving operated a 1999 Honda Shadow northeast on Taylor Pike when it went off the left side of the road near Marathon Edenton Road, overturned and struck a guardrail about 2:40 a.m., according to a news release.
Binegar was pronounced deceased on scene by Wayne Township EMS.
He was not wearing a helmet, patrol officials say.
The incident remains under investigation
