New streetcar plan moves to full council. Calls for use of OTR, Downtown money instead of transit fund

Seelbach's solution relies on a June move from state lawmakers that gave cities more flexibility in using special taxing district money for public safety as a way to help cover shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic. Seelbach suggested taking money from the Downtown and Over-the-Rhine taxing districts and using it for public safety. Then, money that was initially slated for public safety will be freed up to cover the streetcar. It's complicated, but budget swaps like this are common.