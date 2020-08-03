New streetcar plan moves to full council. Calls for use of OTR, Downtown money instead of transit fund

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati City Council voted 7-1 Monday on a funding plan that uses money from Over-the-Rhine and Downtown taxing districts for the Cincinnati Bell Connector, which has been shuttered to the public since March.
In other words, the people who use the streetcar the most, since it runs through Over-the-Rhine and Downtown, will cover its budget shortfall, according to FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Enquirer.
There had been three funding options on the table, but the one proposed by Councilman Chris Seelbach garnered enough votes to move to a full city council vote Wednesday.
"This is the last thing I want to be doing during a pandemic," Seelbach said. "But it is a choice to spend millions for nobody to ride the streetcar or spend a little bit more for people to ride it."
It costs $5 million a year to run the streetcar. Back in June, Mayor John Cranley vetoed a plan that took that money from a variety of sources, including $1.5 million from a transit fund that was set up for buses. This option upset bus supporters, who say council pledged the transit fund would always be used for buses – not the streetcar.
Council could have overridden that veto Monday. But instead, Seelbach and Councilman David Mann put forward new funding options.
Mann suggested using money left over in the 2020 budget instead of the transit fund, but other council members wanted to leave that money alone in case it is needed elsewhere.
Seelbach's solution relies on a June move from state lawmakers that gave cities more flexibility in using special taxing district money for public safety as a way to help cover shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic. Seelbach suggested taking money from the Downtown and Over-the-Rhine taxing districts and using it for public safety. Then, money that was initially slated for public safety will be freed up to cover the streetcar. It's complicated, but budget swaps like this are common.
Cranley, who vetoed the initial funding plan, could on Wednesday veto this plan, too. That would keep the streetcar closed until at least September, the next time council meets and has an opportunity to override a veto.
During Monday's meeting, members of the public and laid-off streetcar workers urged council to find a way to re-open the system.
Workers said their livelihoods are in jeopardy.
Transit advocate Derek Bauman, who is running for city council in 2021, said the closure is "impacting real people's lives today."
"It's ridiculous, silly, that we spent all this money and it's not running," he said.
Over-the-Rhine Community Council wrote an open letter to council on the matter.
“Shutting down service on the streetcar during this crisis has had a negative impact on the public,” they wrote. “While Over-the-Rhine is a walkable neighborhood, our residents still rely on public transit service for many of their basic neighborhood needs like transporting groceries from Findlay Market and Kroger on The Rhine, getting to their healthcare appointments, picking up their medicine, going to worship and to the parks.”
