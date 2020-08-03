Ohio health officials remove cross country from contact sports list, opens possibility for competitions

“There is no contact in cross country,” said Lakota East Athletic Director Rich Bryant. “Kids might run into each other, but it’s not like a football game or a wrestling match or a soccer match something like that. But, at some point, you’re going to put 200 kids on a starting line and fire a starting pistol, and they’re all going to all run off at the same time. That’s easily manageable as long as calm heads prevail, and we can work through whatever steps need to be taken.”