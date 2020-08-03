Petition with over 37,000 signatures pushes to stop mandatory COVID-19 testing for Ohio high school athletes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 37,000 people have signed a petition that is opposed to Ohio high school athletes taking mandatory COVID-19 related tests.
This comes after the Ohio Department of Health announced guidelines for the upcoming Fall sports season.
According to a Director’s Order issued by the state, a COVID-19 test must be administered to each athlete and team staff member participating in the competition no more than 72 hours before the start of the game, and the results must be in hand before the beginning of the competition.
The person responsible for the petition cites the 72-hour rule as the main reason for the petition’s existence.
The petition’s goal is to reach 50,000 signatures, and it seems like it may get there by the end of Monday.
Friday, the OHSAA re-affirmed its decision to get students-athletes back on the field.
That decision came despite multiple county’s departments of health who are suggesting remote learning and no sports.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health wants to postpone Fall sports.
Some school districts, like Mayfield and Westlake, are following that lead.
