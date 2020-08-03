‘Racist incidents’ compel work stoppage at FCC’s West End Stadium

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two alleged incidents of racism from subcontractors at FC Cincinnati’s West End Stadium work site have resulted in a temporary work stoppage, according to a release from Turner Construction.
The incidents occurred last week, the Cincinnati-based construction firm says.
“Turner has zero tolerance for racism and hate,” the release reads. “We removed the people responsible for these actions from the site, and they will not be allowed back in."
The company explains it suspended work at the site “to send a message about how serious we take this behavior and to provide time for every single person on the site to participate in anti-bias training.”
Turner officials say work on the stadium will resume when the training is complete.
“We will continue to collaborate with our client, trade partners, and unions to make clear to every person on site how important it is to have a work environment free of racism and hate and where all people feel welcomed and treated with respect,” the release concludes.
FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans resigned in February following accusations he used the n-word with players.
Additionally, the club announced in June it had banned an individual from its matches after the person sent an allegedly racist tweet directed at the club’s players.
FC Cincinnati is not mentioned in the release other than the reference to it as Turner Construction’s “client,” nor is there any indication the club was involved.
The West End Stadium topped off at the beginning of July. It is slated to open next year.
