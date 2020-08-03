Rain tapers overnight into Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain will continues to taper into early Tuesday morning as we will be dry for the Tuesday morning drive. After some heavy rain caused some high water concerns on Monday evening, this front will move through the region on Tuesday morning and bring cooler air with a high of 79 degrees.
I cannot rule out a light passing shower on Tuesday but we will remain mostly dry.
The period from Wednesday into the weekend looks very nice.
We will see plenty of sunshine, with afternoon high temps slowly creeping into the mid 80′s by Saturday.
Sunday brings a chance of rain and thunder back to the forecast.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.