Reporter Drew Amman

Drew Amman joined the FOX19 NOW news team in June 2020 as a multi-media journalist.
Drew has 22 years of experience in broadcasting, predominantly covering sports on all levels. He started his career in Alpena, Michigan, moved on to cover sports in Bowling Green, Kentucky at WBKO, then moved to Evansville, Indiana, and ultimately became sports director and main anchor at WEHT/WTVW. Most recently, Drew was the main sports anchor in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at KNWA/KFTA- Fayetteville and KARK-Little Rock covering all things Hogs and SEC statewide.
Drew is so happy and excited to be covering news in Cincinnati. His wife grew up across the river in Northern Kentucky, where most of her family still resides. Drew says, “I’m so happy to be doing what I love while living around those that I love.”
Outside the office, Drew enjoys spending time with family, working out, catching any sporting event around town, and co-hosting a podcast with longtime friends.
You can email Drew at drew.amman@fox19now.com
