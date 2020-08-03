Reporter Drew Amman

Drew has 22 years of experience in broadcasting, predominantly covering sports on all levels. He started his career in Alpena, Michigan, moved on to cover sports in Bowling Green, Kentucky at WBKO, then moved to Evansville, Indiana, and ultimately became sports director and main anchor at WEHT/WTVW. Most recently, Drew was the main sports anchor in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at KNWA/KFTA- Fayetteville and KARK-Little Rock covering all things Hogs and SEC statewide.