Reporter Morgan Parrish

Morgan Parrish joined the FOX19 Now team in July 2020 as a Multimedia Journalist/Reporter. She comes from WBRE News in Northeastern Pennsylvania where she was a Reporter/Fill-in Anchor. However, she started her tv career in Fargo, North Dakota.
Morgan graduated from Rutgers University in 2016. She is also originally from New Jersey, right outside of Philadelphia... hence why she is a die-hard Philly sports fan! She loves cheering on her Sixers, Eagles, and Phillies.
When Morgan isn't working, you can most likely catch her at the movies, going for a run, listening to music or cooking new recipes from her cookbooks. She considers herself a "foodie", therefore she is excited to check out all of the new restaurants in Cincinnati.
You can contact Morgan on Twitter or on Facebook. You can also email her at Morgan.Parrish@fox19now.com.
