Car shooting paintballs at unsuspecting victims across city, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are searching for a car that has been spotted in several neighborhoods shooting paintballs at people. They say it’s been going on for more than a week.
The reported incident happened on the 2300 block of Ravine Street.
One of the victims tells FOX19 NOW he was doing yard work when he started feeling several sharp pains and realized he was being shot at.
“They stopped right here. I heard ‘putt, putt, putt.’ I felt all the hits. At first I didn’t know what it was,” said Paul Wagner. He later learned that he was being assaulted by paintballs.
Wagner says he was enjoying the day last week on Saturday when he was targeted.
“I was minding my own business tending my garden. Had my headphones on, had my back turned, and before I know it I felt a bunch of hits and stings,” he said. “I heard the air from the gun and before I know it I was hit seven times. I ran to the house to get some cover, and they took off.”
That’s when Wagner called the police and found out that he’s now the sixth person to have been attacked with paintballs.
Police released images of the car and say the people in the black Cadillac SUV have been targeting random victims across several neighborhoods.
Wagner says he doesn't believe it's kids behind it.
“I got a pretty good look at them. I would say they are mid-twenties, which is even more aggravating. They’re not kids pulling pranks. This is more malicious being 20-year-olds.”
He says the barrage of shots left behind several bruises. Now he’s just hoping the people are caught.
“You better stop because you might mess with the wrong person,” said Wagner.
If you recognize the SUV or have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
