YMCAs offering expanded all-day childcare program

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The YMCA of Greater Cincinnati plans to offer a new childcare program to help working parents adjust to their kids’ hybrid school schedules.
“Parents are being asked to carry loads that they just can’t,” YMCA of Greater Cincinnati CEO Jorge Perez said.
The program resulted after many schools opted for blended and hybrid learning formats, where children are at school some days and at home others.
Those formats might be best for social distancing in schools, but they leave parents burdened with finding child care.
“There’s a real concern of, families that can afford it, they’ll be able to do some creative things, but the vast majority of families w ho can’t are going to keep kids alone,” Perez explained. “And trying to do school virtually is going to be that much more complicated.”
Perez says the YMCA is working with nine local school districts, including Cincinnati Public Schools, Boone County Schools and Campbell County Schools, to expand child care access.
The program converts traditional before-and-after school care into full-day programs with supervision from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
The curriculum will be structured for kids as young as 6 weeks old through middle-school age.
Kids will participate in a variety of activities including homework help, physical fitness and enrichment. They’ll also get meals.
Daily cost will vary based on the student’s age.
“The YMCA has been at the forefront of this COVID childcare since the very beginning,” Perez said. “So that means we’re going to be very experienced at keeping kids separated, social distancing and face coverings.”
The locations of the childcare programs will vary, he adds. Some will be offered at YMCA buildings, some at school sites and others at third-party facilities like community centers and churches.
For more information, visit myy.org.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.