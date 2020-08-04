Boys & Girls Clubs of Cincy, NKY to offer all-day childcare

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As many schools plan for a virtual start to the year, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati is stepping up to offer additional child care to help parents this fall.
The nonprofit traditionally offers after-school care. Now that program will run the full day.
Most of the club sites in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will expand their services to provide the all-day programs starting Aug. 24.
Thirty-six kids will be allowed per site.
“It is structured,” explained BGCGC CEO Bill Bresser. “It is not just a drop-in where kids just hang out and we watch. It’s not a babysitting service.”
The program is an effort to prevent families from being forced to either leave their children at home during the day or pay for child care over other essential needs.
“We’re going to open this year at 8:30 a.m. and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Bresser said. “The morning portion of our program will be all academic-based. We’re going to hire some academic leaders. And then the afternoon portion will look like the Boys and Girls Club typically would.”
Bresser says BGCGC is working with five school districts to tailor instruction for free.
“Full-day programming will be offered at our Cincinnati school sites,” he said. “Also right now we’re targeting Newport and Covington, and our West Clermont site.”
Price Hill Club Executive Director Kevin Harrison wrapped up the summer camp last week.
He says he’s now had an opportunity to create a model of how to safely gather kids together to play and learn. Safety measures include two-hour sanitizing and disinfecting, temperature checks and acknowledgement forms for families and staff. Social distancing and masks will also be required.
But the program promises to be fun as well, he says.
“We do a sanitization song of the week,” Harrison explained. “That song cues them to sanitize their spaces and sanitize their hands.”
