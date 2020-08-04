Cigarette thief strikes two more UDF stores, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are joining Delhi Township police in searching for a suspect believed to have broken into three separate United Dairy Farmers store locations.
Delhi police previously released surveillance camera footage from July 28 of the suspect breaking into the UDF at 4905 Delhi Pike.
The footage shows the man make away with a trash bag after loading it with thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to police.
Other break-ins occurred on Monday at 2203 Queen City Avenue and 5800 Glenway Avenue. Police have not said whether the man took anything from either store.
Police believe the break-ins all involved the same suspect.
He is described as man in his fifties between 5′0″-5′7″ and 160-170 lbs.
Police say he was driving a white-on-silver SUV during the offenses.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers 513.352.3040.
