Cooler air moves in Tuesday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While a passing shower is possible early Tuesday evening, many stay dry as cooler and less humid works in. Look for lows Wednesday morning to be in the 50′s with clearing skies.
Wednesday into the weekend looks very nice.
We will see plenty of sunshine, with afternoon high temps in the 70′s and slowly creeping into the mid 80′s by Saturday.
Sunday brings a chance of rain and thunder back to the forecast.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.
