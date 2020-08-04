WATCH: Local man earns ’Survivor Stroll’ after marathon hospitalization for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State man has been discharged from The Christ Hospital 125 days after he was admitted with COVID-19.
Batesville, In.-native Frank Clark’s first day in the hospital came April 1, a spokesperson for The Christ Hospital says.
Clark spent some time in the ICU and, afterwards, a long-term care facility until he was well enough to return to the hospital for rehab, according to the spokesperson.
He was discharged Tuesday, and the hospital honored him with a so-called ‘Survivor Stroll’ as he left.
Clark was wheeled out of the hospital by wife Marti Clark, who also was admitted to The Christ Hospital with COVID-19 April 1. Clark earned her own Survivor Stroll in May after a 50-day hospital stay, the spokesperson says.
“The Christ Hospital honors Covid-19 patients who have had extended stays in the hospital with these special farewell events upon being discharged,” the spokesperson explained. “It’s an opportunity for caregivers to say goodbye after spending so much time with patients. It’s also a celebration of life and patients being reunited with their families.”
