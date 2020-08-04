Kenton County parks put outdoor twist on BINGO

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kenton County Parks & Recreation BINGO might be the perfect thing if you are looking for something fun to do with the family outside
But if you want to be competitive in the game of BINGO and win prizes, you will have to go to more than one park.
“I just kind of put together a bunch of different activities that we could do at each of our parks, put it on a BINGO card and that’s kind of how it started,” explains Kenton County Parks Recreation Programs Coordinator Rhonda Ritzi.
Some of the BINGO activities include riding a bike, having a picnic, throwing a Frisbee and climbing at a playground.
There are five parks you can visit to complete the BINGO card.
- Doe Run Lake
- Lincoln Ridge
- Middleton-Mills
- Pioneer Park
- Richardson Road Park
There is at least one activity exclusive to each park on the BINGO card. That means if you want to get a ‘blackout’ you must visit each park.
There will be prizes for getting a double BINGO and a blackout BINGO.
You must take photos of each challenge and submit those along with your card to be entered to win.
“It’s just a great time to get outdoors,” said Ritzi, “Outdoors helps us with our mental health, with our physical health. It helps us to just get out and meet new people. As far as in the social distancing way, we’re all out just trying to have a good time, we need to get out of our four walls.”
When the month is over and your BINGO card is full, park officials hope you will still visit the parks with your family and friends and enjoy new adventures together.
