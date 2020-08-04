Kings Island cancels Halloween Haunt, WinterFest

WARREN COUNTY (FOX19) - Kings Island has canceled Halloween Haunt and WinterFest for 2020 due to “ongoing uncertainties surrounding COVID-19,” according to a release sent Tuesday to update the park’s fall calendar.
“We have had to make the difficult decision to cancel both Halloween Haunt and WinterFest this year due to operating constraints in our region,” Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz said in the release.
Alongside news of the cancelations, Koontz announced an all-new family event, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, beginning Sept. 26.
The new event will feature rides, unique food offerings, entertainment and activities for all ages, the release states. Perhaps most importantly, it will enable social distancing and “capacity management,” Koontz said.
The park will continue to operate through Nov. 1 on select days, he added.
Previously the park announced two summertime events, Grand Carnivale and Summer Nights, had been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19.
The park reopened July 2 with social distancing measures in place.
“It has truly been a unique season,” Koontz said. “We want to thank our guests and associates for making Kings Island a fun and safe place to visit. The park’s new health and safety measures were supported by everyone visiting the park, and our associates have gone above and beyond expectations in creating a safe environment for families to spend time with each other.”
