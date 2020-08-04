Man indicted 6 months after 12-year-old girl shot in Price Hill, prosecutor’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Six months after a 12-year-old girl was shot in Price Hill, a spokesperson with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says a man has been indicted in connection with the crime.
Court documents show that Gerrell Lipscomb was indicted Tuesday on seven counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability.
The shooting happened the night of March 3 in the 900 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
Police say the girl was inside a unit in a multi-family apartment building when she was shot.
The spokesperson says the girl was seriously wounded.
Other adults and children in the same apartment were not hit by gunfire.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.