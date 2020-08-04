Man sentenced for animal cruelty described as ‘heinous act’ by sheriff

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Sixty days in jail along with some additional penalties were given on Tuesday to the man who pled guilty to animal cruelty in June.
Clarence Thomas Jr. was sentenced to 60 days in jail, three years of probation, and must donate $1,000 to an animal care facility, according to court documents.
Thomas Jr. was arrested in February of this year after a 3-year-old Cane Corso was found dead inside a cage in the parking lot of an abandoned business in Liberty Township, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.
This was described as a “heinous act” by Sheriff Richard Jones when the investigation started.
If Thomas Jr. fails his probation, he will have to serve 11 months in jail, according to the court.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.