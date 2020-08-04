Search continues for Kentucky woman missing nearly 7 months

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (FOX19) - The search continues for a Kentucky woman who has been missing for nearly seven months.
According to Kentucky State Police, the 35-year-old was last seen on January 9 near New Liberty in Owen County.
Part of what makes this investigation challenging is that Johns was known to visit several different areas in Kentucky, including Union and Dry Ridge, authorities say.
Each passing day Linda Johns’s family grows more desperate to bring her home.
“Linda was a fun person. Everyone liked having her around. She’s a good kid. This family’s been through a lot. We are a tight family,” Christina Johns, Linda’s aunt, said.
Christina explains her niece’s disappearance has been shattering for the family.
She says Johns was battling a drug addiction but was on the road to recovery before she went missing.
“Before she left her sister’s that day, she was staying with her sister and she was supposed to be getting off of drugs.”
Christina says that Linda never had a history of running off or vanishing, so now her family is fearing the worst.
“Linda’s always been the type of person, if she would get in a tight spot or if she needed help, she would reach out to anyone of us. If she would get stranded here, get stranded there or she would need money she would call. This is not normal for her,” Christina explained.
KSP say they have received several leads but none have led to the discovery of Johns’s location.
“Nobody seems to know anything, you know, which is very odd,” Christina said.
“We hope that Linda makes it home safe. We do love her, the whole family.”
Christina says before Johns went missing she started hanging out with a new group of friends whom the family didn’t know well.
Johns is 4′10″ and weighs about 90 lbs.
If you have any information about Johns’s location, you’re urged to contact Kentucky State Police at 502-532-6363.
