Sisters who helped Brown Co. cyclist remember ‘horrible’ crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two weeks after a Mt. Orab woman was hit by a car while riding her bike, officers are still searching for the suspect.
Two teenage girls who stopped to help the woman remember the troubling experience.
Olive Rose, 16, says she replays the crash “over and over” in her head.
Olivia’s sister, Kaylee Rose, 14, says the she recalls Tibbe screaming as Kaylee lifted the bike away.
“(That) was really hard,” Kaylee said.
Tibbe was struck from behind on Eastwood Road off State Route 32 at 8:55 p.m. on July 22 by an SUV going around 45 mph., according to a GoFundMe created for Tibbe’s medical bills.
“The bumper fractured her spine,” it reads. “Her head hit the windshield, and her body was thrown onto the street where she was knocked unconscious and slid across the concrete sustaining road rash across most of the body.”
The driver stopped momentarily, then sped off without calling the police.
Olivia and Kaylee say they were on their way home from basketball practice when they witnessed the incident.
“Pulled onto Eastwood. I didn’t see her get hit. I saw her roll over the hood and I saw her lying in front of my car, and I hit the breaks, and the guy started driving away,” Olivia recalled.
Tibbe credits the girls for saving her life: “I feel like they saved my life, because I just don’t know what he was planning on doing,” she told FOX19 NOW last week.
“It’s a horrible thing to do to someone,” Kaylee said Tuesday. “I was praying she was ok. It was scary.”
She adds the driver looked back at them as he drove away.
“I was screaming at him,” Olive said.
“And he just went off,” Kaylee finished.
Both girls say they’ve lost sleep over the incident.
“It’s definitely on my mind,” Kaylee said.
Olive adds she feels better knowing Tibbe is recovering with her family at home: “We’re just happy we could help as much as we could.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.