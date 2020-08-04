Solemn anniversary: Dayton Mass Shooting

“One year ago, nine lives were taken in Dayton, Ohio. This is a solemn day – not only because it marks one year that these families have been without their loved ones, but also because it’s a reminder that the Senate has failed to act on commonsense gun safety reform,” said Brown. “After the shooting last year, I looked President Trump in the eye, and urged him to do the right thing. I asked him to call Mitch McConnell and tell him to allow the Senate to vote on gun safety, and to promise the American people he would sign it into law. It’s been a year and he never followed through. People don’t have to keep dying and we have the power to stop it. We owe it to the victims and their families to act to keep Americans safe.”