Solemn anniversary: Dayton Mass Shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District that killed nine and injured 27 more.
Connor Betts, 24, of Bellbrook, opened fire with a .223-caliber rifle in the Oregon District on East Fifth Street just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2019.
Responding Dayton police killed the gunman within a minute of the first shots being fired.
One of the nine shooting victims was the shooter’s sister, Megan K. Betts.
Megan, who was 22, was the youngest victim; the oldest was 57.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Dayton announced plans for several virtual events to help remember and honor victims and survivors.
Senator Sherrod Brown visited Dayton with Mayor Nan Whaley.
“One year ago, nine lives were taken in Dayton, Ohio. This is a solemn day – not only because it marks one year that these families have been without their loved ones, but also because it’s a reminder that the Senate has failed to act on commonsense gun safety reform,” said Brown. “After the shooting last year, I looked President Trump in the eye, and urged him to do the right thing. I asked him to call Mitch McConnell and tell him to allow the Senate to vote on gun safety, and to promise the American people he would sign it into law. It’s been a year and he never followed through. People don’t have to keep dying and we have the power to stop it. We owe it to the victims and their families to act to keep Americans safe.”
Whaley said when people ask what they can do to commemorate what happened, she tells them to vote.
“1 year ago, Dayton saw one of the most horrific days in its history. And we’ve had many, many hard days since,” she said. “Vote to honor the victims of gun violence in Dayton and across the country. Vote to stand up for the needless death and despair caused by COVID-19.”
The FBI said the investigation with the Dayton Police Department is ongoing and will “continue to carefully examine all evidence and information connected to the case.”
