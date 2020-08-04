Teen pleads guilty in Warren County shooting death

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One teen charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in December has pleaded guilty, according to Prosecutor David Fornshell.
Kayla Carmack pleaded gulity by way of bill of information to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification for her role in the Oregonia Road shooting.
According to Fornshell, she will be sentenced to 10 to 13.5 years in prison. The sentence, by law, will be temporarily stayed pending amenability hearing in juvenile court. After amenability hearing, and by agreement of both the state and Carmack, 10 to 13.5 year sentence will be imposed.
Investigators say Carmack, 16-year-old Logan Dean, 16-year-old Jacob Hicks, 16-year-old Jackson Pelphrey, and 18-year-old Dakota Cox were involved in an attempted kidnapping and robbery on Dec. 14, 2019 in Turtlecreek Township.
According to the sheriff’s office, the plan involved luring a person—the shooter—to 1869 Oregonia Road, whom the group intended to kidnap and rob. Instead a gunfight ensued, with the shooter firing a gun he’d brought to the residence, wounding Dean and killing 18-year-old Mason Trudics.
The shooter has not been charged.
