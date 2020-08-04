15th person charged in ongoing Social Security benefits fraud investigation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A fifteenth person has been charged with theft in an ongoing Social Security benefits fraud investigation, according to U.S. Attorney David DeVillers.
Napoleon Crawford, 52, of Mason, was arrested and appeared in U.S. District Court on July 30 to face charges in a two-count indictment,
DeVillers said Crawford is accused of stealing more than $80,000 in Social Security and Department of Defense benefits earned by his father, a retired Navy officer who died in 2016.
The Social Security Administration and the Office of Inspector General found that dozens of Ohioans are illegally collecting a deceased relative’s federal retirement, Social Security or Veterans’ Administration benefits, according to DeVillers.
Ten of the fifteen people have pleaded guilty to charges of theft of public funds.
They could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000.
Debra Edwards, 57, was sentenced on July 28. She was ordered to repay $49,575 and serve three years probation with the first 90 days to be served in home detention.
“We will prosecute people who stick their hands in the pockets of taxpayers to steal benefits earned by their relatives,” DeVillers said in a news release. “The investigation is continuing and others could be charged.”
In addition to Crawford and Edwards, the following individuals have been charged:
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.