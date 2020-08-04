Three Rivers School District to vote on back-to-school plan

CLEVES, Ohio (FOX19) - The Board of Education in the Three Rivers Local School District will vote Tuesday night on a reopening plan for the school year.
The vote will take place in the auditorium of their main campus. According to the Three Rivers Local School District’s website, the meeting will be closed for people to attend but it will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page starting at 6 p.m.
In a note to parents, Superintendent Dr. Mark Ault laid out three possible options for reopening.
- Return to school as normal as possible while following best practices for protecting the health of everyone who enters campus.
- Begin a fully remote learning plan that will be TRLSD teacher-led utilizing online academic curriculum.
- Implement a blended learning model that will include a combination of Option A and B.
Ault said with the changing guidelines from the state of Ohio, their reopening plans could change too.
“We fully understand and empathize with the many questions you, as parents, have to prepare for not only your child’s education but also how any disruptions to a normal schedule will impact your family’s schedules,” said Dr. Ault.
According to the superintendent, parents were surveyed about the reopening plans and according to that survey more than 60 percent of families prefer their children return to school in the most normal setting as possible.
Twelve percent of families decided they would like for their children to participate in online learning.
“We fully understand their concerns and are committed to providing these families with a quality online education regardless of whether TRLSD chooses option A or C,” said Dr. Ault.
Currently, according to the districts website, school begins on Aug. 24.
