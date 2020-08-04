Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau sues to lift COVID-19 order blocking tournaments at new $16M sports park

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau is suing to try to block state health orders it says stops them from holding tournaments at the county’s new $16 million sports park, resulting in millions of lost revenue.
The lawsuit, filed in Warren County Common Pleas Court, seeks unspecified money damages and consolidation with a similar case Judge Tim Tepe is considering right now against state and county health officials.
It was filed by the Kingdom Sports Center in Franklin, Southwestern Ohio Basketball in Fairfield and Elite Ohio Players Basketball in West Chester.
Officials with the convention and visitors bureau were expecting $65 million in economic impact from major tournaments at the new sports complex, court records show.
The venue has been able to hold some events including games played last week during a national boys’ baseball tournament at the sports complex, just outside Lebanon, county officials confirm.
Warren County courts have been the center of some of the other lawsuits filed against the state for its COVID-19 orders including one by Kings Island that recently was dismissed after the state allowed amusement parks to open.
