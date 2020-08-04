New mask program for kids starting as Gov. Beshear says COVID-19 cases increasing among children

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The start of a new program aims to get facial coverings and masks for kids as Gov. Andy Beshear says there is an increase in COVID-19 cases among children.
Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear announced a new program, Coverings For Kids, on Tuesday.
This program will allow Kentuckians to donate facial coverings to their local school district so students can have them when classes begin this month.
“As a mom, nothing is more important to me than protecting each one of Kentucky’s children, as well as the teachers and staff who work hard every day to help them learn and grow,” said First Lady Beshear. “Kentuckians’ generosity is unmatched, and during this pandemic, this program will help ensure each school has enough masks to protect their students and staff.”
Facial coverings that are homemade or bought can be donated.
Each school district will set up donation centers and appoint coordinators for this program.
The announcement of this program came hours before Gov. Andy Beshear delivered his COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
While speaking on Tuesday, the governor said they are seeing cases increase amongst young kids.
Eighteen more kids 5-years-old or younger tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, Gov. Beshear said.
COVID-19 is also spreading in Kentucky’s childcare facilities, according to the governor.
Four more kids and two more staff members in these facilities were diagnosed with COVID-19 since Monday, Gov. Beshear said.
In total, 75 kids and 84 staff members from childcare facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the data released Tuesday by the governor.
110 childcare facilities have been impacted by the virus, the state’s data show.
700 new cases were reported by Gov. Beshear on Tuesday.
Kentucky now has a total of 32,197 COVID-19 cases.
Seven more deaths from the virus were also announced by the governor on Tuesday.
“That is seven more than we ever want to lose,” Gov. Beshear said. “Let me warn you that this is probably going to be a really tough month as far as our losses in Kentucky.”
The state’s positivity rate is currently at 5.24%, which is up a little bit from Monday, Gov. Beshear said.
Another testing site is coming to Northern Kentucky, the governor announced.
This means there will be two new COVID-19 testing sites in the northern area.
A drive-thru site in Erlanger, Kentucky will begin testing on Thursday at 25 Atlantic Avenue.
Alexandria will be the location of the other drive-up testing facility. Testing at this site will begin Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7200 Alexandria Pike.
