WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
Last week, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission voted to halt the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants at 10 p.m.
DeWine signed the order.
The order can be read in full here.
Patrons can order drinks before 10 p.m. and continue to drink until 11 p.m., under the order.
It covers all places that sell alcohol.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 95,106 cases and 3,570 deaths. 71,338 people have presumably recovered.
