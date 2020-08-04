Woman dies days after officers pull her from burning home

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman, who was pulled from a burning home in late July, has died, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Beverly Roberts, 58, died on July 30 at Miami Valley Hospital, the coroner says.
A few days before her death, Roberts was pulled out of a burning home on Grimes Street by two Middletown police officers on July 25.
The fire was first called in around 6:30 a.m. that morning to dispatch.
Later, a second caller said there was a woman inside the burning home: “She’s in the kitchen,” the caller said.
The officers arrived at the home and kicked the door down to get inside and find Roberts, Middletown Police Chief David Birk explained.
Officer Steve Crank found Roberts, pulled her towards him and carried her out of the house, the chief says.
Once they were all out of the house Roberts was taken to an ambulance and transported to the hospital.
Then on July 30, Roberts was pronounced dead, the coroner says.
The cause and manner of her death are still pending as the Middletown Fire Department continues its investigation, according to Harshbarger.
