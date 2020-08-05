Business partners working to turn empty lots into backyard bar

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Four business partners in Butler County are working up plans to turn empty lots into a backyard bar.
“The idea being a backyard community space,” co-owner David Ernst said. “The idea is to take the vacant lots [next to our building] and turn them into a big back yard with food trucks or modular kitchens on the perimeter.”
David, his wife Emily and their business partners Jeff and Gina Bucalo bought the property at 501 Main Street in Hamilton.
“To have a viable business that I think is actually going to be a destination point, at that location, to me it is a missing piece of the puzzle that makes the whole street come together,” Chamber of Commerce President Dan Bates said.
David says the HUB (Hamilton Urban Backyard) is going to be partially about the bar inside the century-old building and focus on outdoor experiences.
The hope is the business is a place for residents to come and have fun, but also a place for visitors of the soon-to-be Spooky Nook Sports Complex to have a place for the whole family.
“You got a big team in at Spooky Nook, and five people want this, 10 people want this, and three people want something else. So, you can please everybody that way too,” Emily said.
Working to open a bar during the pandemic has come with questions for the Butler County couple, but they say the project will not be done until Summer or Fall of 2021.
They hope by that time the pandemic is behind us.
Even if they were to open their doors tomorrow the Ernst family says there is going to be plenty of space for everyone.
“It’s all been about outdoor seating and social distancing,” David said. “Well the area that we’ve got designed again, it’s preliminary, it’s about 7,000 sq. foot.”
