Cincinnati Children’s introduces new COVID-19 anxiety app

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new COVID-19 anxiety app from Cincinnati Children’s is providing self-help tools to cope with pandemic-associated anxiety.
The app is esigned for people aged 13 and above.
The app offers a chat bot that engages in conversations with users, serving as a digital mental health coach.
The tool can help people focus on why they feel anxious about the pandemic and provide recommendations for self-care. It also provides emergency contact numbers, the hospital said.
“This app aims to help people deal with their anxiety before it becomes severe,” John Pestian, PhD, said in a release. “There is an increased demand for mental health services, with a surge of up to 25% in requests for new services since the pandemic began. We believe this app addresses an unmet need for direct, convenient engagement for people as they live through this challenging time.”
The app can be installed on a smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App store using this link.
