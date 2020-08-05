Cincinnati therapy pup wins national ‘All-American Dog’ contest, gets billboard spotlight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local therapy dog won a contest for the work she does.
Annie Rose, a 3-year-old English Goldendoodle, was one out of 16,000 entries from Early Time Whiskey’s ‘All-American Dogs’ contest.
The four-legged helper works at Triple Creek Nursing Homes.
“Ever since she was 4 months old,” owner Lori Rahn explained, “she has been able to pick up on people with terminal illnesses, like a sixth sense. She runs up to them and lays her head in their lap and comforts them. We are so excited that her special talents are being recognized.”
A billboard with her picture can be seen off Interstate 75 north by the Ezzard Charles exit.
With the outbreak of COVID-19 she could not work inside the nursing homes. In March, her owners decided to get creative.
Annie Rose went window-to-window at a nursing home and surprised the residents dressed as Mini Mouse.
“A worker ran room to room to tell the residents to look out their windows,” her owner said. “The residents were so excited to see Annie. They love her!”
Additionally, Annie Rose will be featured in the Early Times 2021 All-American Dogs calendar.
Early Times is a brand of Kentucky whiskey distilled in Shively, Ky.
Robert Trinkle, partner and senior vice president of Louisville advertising agency PriceWeber, which executed the contest on Early Time’s behalf, says Annie Rose embodies the true meaning of ‘man’s best friend.’
“She is a certified therapy dog that provides comfort and joy to residents in nursing homes and every individual she encounters,” Trinkle said. “In our eyes, that is a true All-American quality.”
