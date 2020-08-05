Medical helicopter responds to Hamilton crash, 3 hospitalized

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Three people were hospitalized in a crash that shut down Ohio 4 in Hamilton overnight, according to Butler County dispatchers.
A medical helicopter responded to Fort Hamilton Hospital to pick up one of the crash victims, dispatchers said.
The crash was reported on Ohio 4 at Hanover Street just after midnight when a vehicle struck a utility pole, they confirm.
The road has since reopened, according to Hamilton police who continue to investigate.
Police declined to release further details, telling us more information will come later this morning.
FOX19 NOW will update this story as information develops.
