Crisp mornings and mild afternoons continue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A great evening for a walk on your Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures back in the 60′s by sundown.
Look for a daytime high of 81 degrees on your Thursday, after a chilly start in the low 50′s. This pleasant weather pattern will stick around for the rest of the week.
By this weekend, daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.
Our next chance of rain will arrive late on Sunday. We will have scattered thunderstorms back in the forecast early next week.
