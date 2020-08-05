Dollar General distribution center bringing 250 jobs to NKY

WALTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Dollar General announced a $65 million investment in a 630,000 square foot facility that will bring 250 jobs in Walton.
“Dollar General is an excellent addition to the Northern Kentucky business community. We know the company is a great corporate citizen and this is a long-term investment bringing new jobs into Boone County,” President & CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED Lee Crume said in a news release. “We appreciate the support this new distribution center received from the City of Walton and the cooperation we received on the project from Boone County.”
Construction is expected to begin by September 2020 with operations scheduled to begin in January 2021.
The investment is also expected to create an additional 50 Dollar General Private Fleet positions.
Individuals interested in joining Dollar General may review available positions and apply online.
