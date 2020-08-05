FBI exploring all credible leads in Breonna Taylor investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local activists met with FBI representatives Tuesday to get an update on the agency’s investigation Breonna Taylor’s death.
Christopher 2X told WAVE 3 News that the FBI said it is exploring all credible leads, and that it knows its findings likely will make officers and the general public uncomfortable.
2X said at the heart of the investigation is the need to get to the truth about why police went to Taylor’s apartment the night she was killed by LMPD officers serving a narcotics warrant, whether it was justified and whether her civil rights were violated.
“Civil rights violations leads to criminal (charges),” 2X said. “If they violated her civil rights, it is a criminal issue because what they explained to us was, if there was any tampering with that warrant, any putting that warrant together and falsifying information on it, they’re looking at it in a broad spectrum.”
In his 20 years of advocating for victims of gun violence, 2X said he’s never seen a serious federal investigation into officer-involved shootings. 2X said he left Tuesday’s meeting with confidence that the case is in the right hands. He said the investigative team includes civil rights attorneys Robert Brown and Brian Jones. They were lead investigators in two high-profile cases in South Carolina in 2015 -- the deadly police shooting of Walter Scott and the church shooting by Dylan Roof that left nine worshipers dead.
WAVE 3 News also confirmed a recusal order in May that removed the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky from the federal investigation into Taylor’s death.
2X also said the FBI told him it would not be investigating the case unless it had serious concerns.
