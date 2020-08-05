Hamilton man indicted on charges of sex trafficking, exploiting teen

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Hamilton man with sexually trafficking and exploiting a child, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David Devillers.
Malikai Willis, 24, trafficked a 16-year-old girl from September 2019-January 2020, according to the four-count indictment.
During that time, Willis allegedly made her perform sex for money.
The indictment also accuses Willis of creating child pornography for allegedly filming three sexually explicit videos of the girl in November2019 and January 2020.
According to Devillers, sex trafficking a minor is punishable by 10 years up to life in prison. Producing child pornography carries a potential prison sentence of 15 to 30 years.
The attorney’s office announced the charges with FBI Cincinnati Division Special Agent in Charge Chris Hoffman, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil and Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.