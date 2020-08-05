1 killed in Hamilton crash

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - One person was killed in a crash that shut down Ohio 4 in Hamilton overnight, according to Hamilton fire officials.
Police and fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a utility pole on Ohio 4 at Hanover Street just after midnight, Butler County dispatchers said.
Hamilton fire officials said their crews transported two people to the hospital.
A medical helicopter responded to Fort Hamilton Hospital to pick up one of the crash victims and fly that person to another hospital to receive more advanced treatment, Butler County dispatchers said.
Ohio 4 was shut down for several hours while police investigated.
The road road has since reopened.
Police declined to release further details, telling us more information will come later this morning.
FOX19 NOW will update this story as information develops.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.