Kroger among stores to receive onions being recalled because possible Salmonella

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Onions shipped nationwide and to Kroger stores are being recalled because of possible Salmonella contamination.
Red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions shipped from May 1 till now are being recalled by Thomson International Inc., the company says.
Kroger is among the retailers to receive these onions along with restaurants.
The onions were distributed in various cartons and mesh sacks with the brand names Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.
Here is what Thomson International is recommending:
“Consumers who have any Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions under the above brand names, or who cannot tell if their onions are from Thomson International, should immediately discard these products and disinfect any surfaces that came into contact with the onions. Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling Kim Earnshaw at 661-845-1111.”
Thomson International says Salmonella Newport outbreaks are being investigated by the FDA and CDC.
This recall is being done “out of an abundance of caution” because Thomson International says “no specific source of contamination or contaminated shipment has been identified.”
396 illnesses and 59 hospitalizations have been reported in the United States, according to Thomson International.
Ohio has had seven cases reported, Kentucky has had one and Indiana has had two, Thomson International says.
