March held outside Walmart where police fatally shot man holding BB-gun in 2014

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday night hundreds of people gathered to remember Cincinnati native John Crawford III, who was shot and killed by Beavercreek police in a Walmart in August 2014.
Crawford was holding a BB-gun he was considering purchasing in an aisle of that Walmart. Beavercreek police later responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun.
Police say they shot Crawford after he failed to cooperate. The grand jury did not indict the officers.
Wednesday’s gathering took place outside the same Walmart to protest and remember the man on what would have been his 28th birthday.
Crawford’s father says, although the family has been through a lot, Wednesday’s rally gave him hope.
“It’s a bittersweet situation for my family,” said John Crawford Jr. “Obviously the bitterness is that we lost a life senselessly, but in the mist of it, hopefully we can effectuate some change.”
Crawford’s father says police failed to de-escalate the situation that led to his son’s death.
He says more work needs to be done to bring change: “Putting the pen to pad,” he said, “and continuing the work, and a lot of that has to do with legislation, term limits, things of that nature, so the system can evolve.
“If you’re serious about change, America first has to atone for what she’s done, and from there, once she atones, then we can really work on cleaning her up and really following the old mantra that this is the greatest place in the world.”
